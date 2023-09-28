Karela United No. 2 Abukari Damba identifies ‘rich bench’ as team’s strength

Assistant coach of Karela United, Abuakri Damba has revealed that the depth of their squad gives them an advantage this season.

Karela had a quiet pre-season with very little or no information about their transfer activity but Damba has disclosed they retained their squad members from last season.

This, he believes makes them a force to reckon with in the new campaign.

So, it’s about how you are able to maintain your squad. And I believe this season, Karela is blessed with a very rich bench and I must say that is where our strength lies,” Damba said.

Karela United travel to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko in their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante