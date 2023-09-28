GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Karela United No. 2 Abukari Damba identifies ‘rich bench’ as team’s strength

Published on: 28 September 2023
Abukari Damba

Assistant coach of Karela United, Abuakri Damba has revealed that the depth of their squad gives them an advantage this season.

Karela had a quiet pre-season with very little or no information about their transfer activity but Damba has disclosed they retained their squad members from last season.

This, he believes makes them a force to reckon with in the new campaign.

So, it’s about how you are able to maintain your squad. And I believe this season, Karela is blessed with a very rich bench and I must say that is where our strength lies,” Damba said.

Karela United travel to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko in their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

 

