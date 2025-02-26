Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu will seek private sector support to revitalise school sports – Dr. Clement Apaak

Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to revamping school sports by securing innovative funding solutions.

Speaking during his vetting, Dr. Apaak highlighted the decline of school sports due to financial constraints, which have hindered the organization of competitions and the development of young talents.

Dr. Apaak stated that the Education Ministry, under Minister Haruna Iddrisuâ€”who is also the owner of Ghana Premier League club Karela Unitedâ€”will engage the private sector to boost financial support for school sports programs.

Drawing from his own experience as a former athlete, the Builsa South MP acknowledged the current funding challenges and expressed confidence in Iddrisu’s ability to find creative solutions.

“Sports is a very important activity, not just because it keeps us fit, but also because it's a source of great entertainment,” he said.

“I have been a sportsman myself. It is not the way it used to be, and that should be a cause for concern.

“My minister is a sports enthusiast himself. He plays football. I think the challenge we face, as you rightly alluded to, is funding and its inadequacy.

“Given that he is a sports person himself, I believe very strongly that he will find ingenious ways to get private sector involvement to support sports in our schools.

“Sports cannot be neglected; it is a very important activity that ought to be supported.”