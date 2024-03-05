Karela United owner urges Sports Minister to address state of Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale

Karela United owner Haruna Iddrisu has implored the Minister for Youth and Sports to address the critical state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The deteriorated condition of the football pitch has rendered the stadium unfit to host Ghana Premier League matches, posing significant challenges for clubs like Karela United.

The bankroller voiced his concerns on the floor of Parliament, highlighting the difficulties his club is facing due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums for training and matches.

With an impending clash against Asante Kotoko scheduled for Sunday, March 10, the urgency of the matter is underscored.

Haruna Iddrisu emphasised the impact of the stadium's current state on the upcoming fixture, revealing that the Porcupine Warriors have already raised objections after inspecting the alternative venue in Nalerigu.

HeMinister Mustapha Ussif to prioritise the rehabilitation of the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

“I’m struggling now to even get a stadium for training and even for my matches. Minister, pay particular attention to the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. It is a site that is in a deteriorated position,” appealed Haruna Iddrisu.

The plea comes at a crucial time for Karela United, who recently announced the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex as their new home ground for the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Karela United are 15th on the table and are hoping for a record outcome against Kotoko.