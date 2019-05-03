Karela United ready to negotiate with Hearts over Dominic Eshun deal- Alagidede

Business Development and Communication Director of Karela United Eric Alagidede has told GHANAsoccernet that his side is ready to negotiate with Hearts over Dominic Eshun should the Accra giants approach the club for the services of the player.

Dominic Eshun who was illegally signed by Hearts in late November 2018 has been ordered by the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association to return to the Ayinese club as he still has a running contract with the club.

Eshun has been home for the past four months without football over his transfer issue which became a tussle between Karela United and Hearts of Oak.

GHANAsoccernet checks indicate that Eshun has a running contract which ends in 30 November 2019 with Karela.

“We are ready to negotiate with Hearts of Oak for the player. We have asked them to come, so we talk about the price of the player. Dominic Eshun wants to play for Hearts and we are ready to let him go, he told GHANAsoccernet.

“It has been our message since day one, the player wants to go so we asked them to come and sit and negotiate with us. It will be good for them to come so we negotiate with the player if not we can have the grounds to fight them for inducement of a player who is under contract when they wait for his contract to run down”, he added.

After missing his contract with Karela United for the past four months, Dominic Eshun’s contract is likely to be extended beyond 30 November as he will be made to serve the four months that that he has been home.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom