Karela United ready to sell star-forward Diawisie Taylor

Ghana Premier League side Karela United FC are ready to let go in-form attacker Diawisie Taylor following interests from both Hearts and Asante Kotoko.

The striker has been on the radar of several top clubs in the country, but reports in Kumasi indicate Asante Kotoko are poised to secure the signature of the teenager.

The 19-year old has blistered onto the local scene like a storm with some outstanding performances in the GFA Special Competition, having scored 9 goals in 13 games to help his side secure a semifinal berth against Ashantigold.

"We Karela United are ready to sell Diawisie Taylor to any club that meets are demands," Public Relations Officer of the club, Eric Aligeidede told Alpha Radio in Kumasi.

"Age is on his side, he is just 19 years and his price is high so no club should come and mention any peanut price for Diawisie service because we mean business," he added.

Diawisie Taylor joined the Nzema-based outfit from Biabiani Gold Stars at the start of the Special Competition.