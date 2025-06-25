Karela United show interest in Golden Kick shot-stopper Kelvin Kofi Saaba

Karela United have officially expressed interest in securing the services of talented goalkeeper Kelvin Kofi Saaba from Golden Kick FC.

Saaba, who played a starring role in Golden Kick’s surprise run to the MTN FA Cup finals â€“ including a vital save during their penalty shootout win over Karela earlier this season â€“ has caught the eye of the Tamale-based Premier League side.

His performance between the posts, especially under pressure, boosted Golden Kick’s cup exploits and showcased his potential at the top level.

Following their spell in Division One, Golden Kick have seen key performers such as Saaba emerge as promising talents. Karela, currently battling in the GPL, view the goalkeeper as an ideal reinforcement to strengthen their squad heading into the second half of the season.

The two clubs are expected to negotiate a potential transfer fee, while terms with the player are currently being hammered out.

Karela United fans will be hoping the deal is wrapped up swiftly, as the club seeks to stabilize results and climb the league table.