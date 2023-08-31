Karela United sign Tema Youth goalkeeper Joshua Addai

Karela United have completed the signing of talented young goalkeeper, Joshua Addai from Tema Youth on a three-year deal.

The "Pride and Passion" outfit identified Addai due to his exceptional performance with Tema Youth in the Division One League.

Subsequent discussions with both the player and Tema Youth have successfully concluded, resulting in his signing.

After a not-so-impressive previous season that saw Karela United secure the 7th position on the league table, they are actively seeking to rejuvenate their squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

This commitment to rebuilding is underscored by their decision to release thirteen players, including goalkeepers Prince Asemoah and Emmanuel Essandoh. These departures have created a void that needs to be filled.

Addai has been earmarked to not only fill the gap left by the departing goalkeepers but also to add depth to Karela United's defensive lineup.

His addition is expected to bolster the team's capabilities as they gear up for the forthcoming Ghana Premier League season.