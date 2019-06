Karela United FC captain Ampem Da Costa believes they are top shape to oust AshantiGold on Sunday in the Special Competition Tier I semi-final.

''We are ready for this game. Our training even shows that we are very ready to play Ashanti Gold on Saturday,'' Dacosta told Domesticsportsgh

Karela United finished in the Premier Zone B campaign behind Hearts of Oak who face Asante Kotoko in the second semi-final.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.