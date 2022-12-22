Karela United trainer Bismark Kobi-Mensah set to be hired new head coach of Dreams FC

Karela United FC trainer Bismark Kobi-Mensah is set to be named the new head coach of Dreams FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Your authoritative website exclusively reported a day ago that the young tactician will quit his role at Karela before the end of this week.

Kobi-Mensah will be hired to replace Ignatius Osei-Fosu who was relieved of his appointment as coach of Dreams about a week ago.

The 'Still Believe' had recorded a string of poor results in the Ghana Premier League having gone six games without a win.

Kobi-Mensah took over Karela at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and guided them to a fourth-place finish, the best by the club since joining the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they beat King Faisal Babes 2-0 at the 'Theatre of Dreams' Dawu Park.

The victory takes Dreams out of the relegation zone as they move to the 15th position with 11 points after 9 rounds of matches so far this season.

Kobi-Mensah is one of the assistant coaches of the Ghana home-based national team who are currently preparing for the 2022 CHAN tournament which takes place next month in Algeria.