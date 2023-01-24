Karela United winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh signs for Al Suqoor Club in Libya

Ghanaian winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh has completed a transfer move to Libyan top-flight club Al Suqoor Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The former Karela United FC attacker has signed a one-year renewable contract with Al Suqoor after passing his medical examination a few days ago.

The 27-year-old joins the Libyan club on a free transfer after leaving Karela following the expiration of his contract.

Andoh before leaving for the Maghrebian country played 6 matches, scored once and assisted once in the 2022-23 campaign of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko player signed for Karela in August 2021 and went ahead to make 35 appearances in the Ghanaian top tier and scored 8 goals in the process across two seasons.

Andoh won the Ghana Premier League title with Wa All Stars in 2016 where he played an instrumental role during the period.