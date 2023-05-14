Karela United winger Philip Flamini granted bail in sexual assault and defilement case

Karela United's embattled winger, Philip Flamini, has been granted bail with three sureties by the Nkroful District Court in the Western Region of Ghana.

The court proceedings were overseen by Her Worship Awo Amissah French. Flamini was charged with sexual assault and defiling a 13-year-old school girl.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, April 29, at the club's house in Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.

Flamini, a 24-year-old Ghana Premier League player who previously played for Sekondi Hasaacas, was arrested and has been in police custody for the past two weeks.

Flamini is scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, May 15, 2023. Karela United has suspended him pending the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation.

It is currently unclear whether the club will allow Flamini to return to training while investigations continue.