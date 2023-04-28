Karela will survive by winning remaining home games, says head coach

Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko is optimistic about his team's chances of survival given the remaining home games.

Karela United is one of many teams battling in the danger zone, having lost two games in a row before scoring a crucial win over Real Tamale United.

On Thursday, Karela United surprised Real Tamale United by winning 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, a difficult venue. It was the team's first away victory after failing to win any of their previous 14.

Tanko was positive after the win that he could lead his team to victory in the remaining home matches, ensuring they survive the relegation battle by the end of the season.

"Yes it has been so since I took over but with God, with times we are showing the difference. On paper they are difficult but on the field is going to be easy for us. We shall beat all of them at home," Tanko said after the game.

Karela United is 15th in the Ghana Premier League standings after 28 games, with 35 points. Karela United's next league game will be against Berekum Chelsea.

After Berekum Chelsea, Karela United will also engage Great Olympics and Bibiani Gold Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park before the end of the season.