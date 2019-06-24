Karim Sadat delighted to end first round of Superettan league with a hat-trick

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim has expressed delight in finishing the first round of the Swedish Superettan League with a hat-trick for HBK.

The 27-year old scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Hamstalds BK thumped IK Frej 4-1 on Sunday.

"Alhamdulilah. Hattrick and an assist today. What a way to end the first round of the season. Thank you to all the fans that believed in me all this while," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Sadat opened the scoring for the home side in the 22nd minute before adding a fine second with two minutes left to end the half.

The former Hearts of Oak attacker was unstoppable in the first half but returned from the break to cap a phenomenal performance with his third in the 53rd minute.

Strike partner Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul added the fourth with twenty remaining following a dominating performance.

The home side took their legs off the peddle a bit allowing IK Frej attacker Mattias Bouvin to pull one back in injury time.

Sadat Karim, who lasted the entire duration has increased his tally in the Superettan league to five in 14 games.