Karim Zito admits Dreams FC face tough task in CAF Confederation group stage

Dreams FC Karim Zito has acknowledged the daunting task ahead of them as they gear up to engage renowned opponents in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe lads after winning the Ghana FA Cup for the first time, got the nod to represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup where they have considerably impressed.

Despite a challenging first leg, they managed to secure a 3-2 aggregate scoreline against Guinean side Milo FC to advance to the next round.

In the second round of the preliminary games, Dreams FC were paired against Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon and again clinched a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, securing their spot in the group stage for the first time in their history.

The team now await their next opponents in the group stage which will be revealed on Friday.

Karim Zito admits despite his team's outstanding showing in the preliminary stages, they would have to step up to make a significant impact.

“Now in terms of experience, I may say, the two or four matches that we played in the qualifiers have also helped us to see the pros and cons of how the group stage is being played," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“So for now I know it will be very difficult because when you look at the standard of the play from the knockout stage to this group stage, there are a lot of differences.

“But with good attitude and good training, we will also go there and make a meaningful impact," he added.