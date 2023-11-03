Karim Zito and I are eager to steal the show in Africa – Medeama tactician Evans Adotey

Head coach of Medeama SC, Evans Adotey has revealed that he and Dreams FC boss, Karim Zito are keen to progress beyond the group stage of their Africa campaign.

Medeama and Dreams are Ghana’s representatives at the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively and have made it to the group stages.

The Yellow and Mauve have been drawn into Group D alongside record-winners and defending champions Al Ahly SC and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad. The other team in the group is Tanzanian champions, Young Africans SC who were finalists in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Dreams were placed in Group C of the draw, and joining are Tunisian giants Club Africain, former Nigerian champions Rivers United, and fellow debutants Academica do Lobito of Angola.

Adotey says both teams are determined to make an impact in the group stage of the competition.

He said: “Zito and I played together and we have become coaches together. We won the WAFU AFCON. We know each other and what each of us can do. We talk, and hope to go into the group stages to steal the show just like Ahly and the other clubs and determined to go into the next round.”

The group phase of the Confederation Cup will begin on Sunday, November 26, 2023, through to March 3, 2024 while that of the Champions League will begin on Friday, November 25, 2023, through to Friday, March 1, 2024.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante