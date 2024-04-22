Karim Zito appointed head coach of Ghana's national U-19 male team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made a significant stride in bolstering the nation's youth football infrastructure with the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito as the Head Coach of the newly formed national U19 male team.

This strategic move underscores the GFA's steadfast commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of consistent excellence across all national teams.

It aligns perfectly with the association's vision of establishing a comprehensive developmental pathway for Ghanaian players from grassroots to elite levels.

Assisting Zito in this crucial role is former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe, whose wealth of experience and positive energy will complement Zito's leadership qualities.

Karim Zito brings a wealth of coaching experience and a proven track record in talent development to his new position.

With a coaching career that spans renowned clubs such as Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Dreams FC, Zito has earned acclaim for his ability to mould young talents into formidable competitors on the international stage.

Having previously led Ghana to victory in the U20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and the U20 AFCON title in 2021, Zito's credentials speak volumes about his prowess in nurturing and grooming young footballers.

His appointment marks a natural progression in his coaching journey, having previously served as the Head Coach of the national U15 and U17 teams.

Zito's familiarity with the intricacies of youth football development positions him as the ideal candidate to lead Ghana's U19 team to greater heights.

Under Zito's guidance, Ghana's U19 team is poised to undergo a transformative journey focused on holistic player developmentâ€”a cornerstone of Ghana's football philosophy.