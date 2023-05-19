Karim Zito believes Asante Kotoko should have kept coach Prosper Ogum

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito believes Asante Kotoko made a mistake by parting ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum and appointing Seydou Zerbo as his successor.

Narteh Ogum had led the club to Premier League glory in his first season, but he was replaced ahead of the current season.

The Burkinabe trainer was appointed as the new manager but was subsequently sacked due to a poor start.

Abdul Gazale, an academy coach, has been named as the interim coach until the end of the season. Asante Kotoko currently sits 6th in the league standings with 44 points after 30 games.

Zito expressed his opinion, saying, "All these problems were the resultant effect of the new coach who took over. It wasn't going to be easy to perform with a team he (Seydou Zerbo) didn't build; it only takes experienced coaches to navigate this difficult hurdle." He shared these thoughts during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Asante Kotoko's next match will be against relegated Kotoku Royals on Monday.