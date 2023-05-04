Karim Zito cautions players and technical team against misconduct towards referees

Dreams FC tactician, Abdul Karim Zito has warned his players and technical team against any improper behaviour towards officials during matches.

Zito reminded his team that the latter stages of the season are always difficult and their current position on the league standings makes it harder. He urged his team to exercise restraint when dealing with match officials as a suspension to any of them could be costly.

"Sometimes you have to control yourself. We all get angry but when you are angry you also have to be wise. Because, the game is controlled by someone and when you are shown a card you can't come back and say you won't comply," Zito warned.

The Still Believe are 12th on the league standings with 37 points, just a point above the drop zone and they are away to RTU for their next game on Sunday, April 7 2023.

By Suleman Asante