Karim Zito claims credit for improving Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaf

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has revealed how he managed to get the best out of in-form striker Ali Huzaf despite his weaknesses.

The 24-year-old was the hero on Saturday afternoon as he nodded home the only goal of a keenly contested Ghana Premier League battle between Aduana Stars and Dreams FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

While his goal gave Dreams FC all three points it also snapped Aduana Stars' stainless home record handing the 2017 champions their first home defeat of the season.

While Ali Huzaf increased his goal tally in the league to eight, it was his fifth in the last six games excluding his FA Cup winner against Skyy FC.

Zito explained that he chose to develop the player by giving him more playing time to overcome his shortcomings.

"Continuing playing will enhance your play. Coaches can make and unmake you. I know he has some shortcomings but I forced him to play football and now he is gradually improving.

"So we are seeing the best out of him. That is why Ali is now one of the best strikers we have in the country," he told StarTimes after the game.

Dreams FC who have already made it to the final of the FA Cup will focus on finishing well in the league to avoid demotion as they climb 10th on the table with two matches to end the season.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars still trail four points behind Medeama SC.