Karim Zito commends Dreams FC players after victory over Samartex

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito praised his players' character after their Ghana Premier League victory over Samartex on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads bounced back from their defeat to King Faisal with a 2-0 win over Samartex.

After the game, Zito stated that the players displayed excellent attributes both on and off the field, which resulted in victory. According to him, the triumph illustrates not only the team's ability but also their resilience and drive to succeed.

"If you look at the game we played, the two teams are not in a good situation, so I see a decent character. My boys' attitude shifted toward winning because we know that if we don't win this game, we should forget about the league," he said on Happy FM.

"You are aware of Ghanaians' calculations; now we will plan ahead and see how quickly we can progress and uplift ourselves from that position. Apart from the goals, we are quite pleased with how we managed the game thus far. When we settled down to play, we went in for the goal, so I'm fine," he added.

Dreams FC are now 12th on the table and will visit Medeama SC for their next game at Akoon Park.