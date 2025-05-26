Karim Zito commends Kotoko supporters after Bibiani Gold Stars game

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has commended the team's supporters after their 0-0 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The draw has made Kotoko's title charge more difficult, but Zito expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.

"We sold a good game to the supporters and they are all happy," Zito said. "The draw fits the game. Even though we hit the bar and so forth, I wanted to win and they had also wanted to win but at the end of the day we drew."

Zito praised the supporters, stating, "I like the way they came and I like their enthusiasm. They should continue supporting the club. Without them, there is no Kotoko." He appreciated their energy and enthusiasm, noting that it energized the team.

Kotoko will face Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their penultimate league game.

The team will aim to bounce back with a win and keep their title hopes alive. A victory would be crucial for Kotoko's chances of winning the league.