Karim Zito convinced he ‘knows what it takes’ to lead Dreams FC on continental stage

Published on: 19 June 2023
Dreams FC tactician, Karim Zito has stated that he has garnered the requisite experience to guide his side on their Africa expedition.

The Still Believe will be Ghana’s representative at the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup after clinching the 2023 FA Cup title. Dreams beat King Faisal 2-0 on Sunday, June 18 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to win the coveted trophy for the first time. Abdul Aziz Issah’s 18th minute strike and Sadiq Alhassan’s finish on 70 minutes sealed victory for Dreams.

Zito currently doubles as head coach of the U-17 team, the Black Starlets. Before his appointment, he led the Black Satellites to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania. He believes as a player who represented Ghana on the African stage, he is better placed to guide Dreams in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He told StarTimes: “Insha Allah we will go. Yes, I have played the African Cup before and now as a coach, I know what it takes to build a club into that tournament. So, we will go.”

