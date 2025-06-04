Karim Zito defends Kwame Opoku’s display against Nigeria, praises work rate

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has expressed his satisfaction with striker Kwame Opoku’s performance for the Black Stars despite Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup.

Opoku started the semi-final clash at the Brentford Community Stadium but was substituted after the break for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who went on to score Ghana’s only goal. Nigeria claimed victory through Cyriel Dessers and an own goal by Razak Simpson.

While some fans criticised Opoku’s performance, Zito defended the forward, arguing he lacked the necessary support on the pitch.

“We have to ask ourselvesâ€”how many passes did he receive?” Zito said on Peace FM. “It’s like sending someone to the market to cook palmnut soup but giving them no ingredients. He didn’t get enough service. He was pressing and making runs constantly.”

The Kotoko coach praised Opoku’s movement and pressing, noting that such effort is crucial in modern football.

“If you can’t press, you can’t play,” he added. “People expected a goal, but I’m okay with his overall contribution. If he maintains that energy in the league, it will help us.”