Karim Zito delighted with progress of former U-20 stars in Europe

Former Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito has expressed his joy at the development and progress of three talented players from his 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Emmanuel Essiam, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

These three players have advanced in their respective football careers since their U-20 triumph.

Barnieh now plays for FC Zurich, Essiam for FC Basel, and Issahaku recently secured a loan move from Sporting Club of Portugal to English Championship side Leicester City.

Zito, speaking to Radio Gold Sports, shared his pride in their achievements and the role he played in their development. He expressed that seeing these players excel in Europe brought him immense happiness and fulfilment.

"I’m very happy because this is the only thing I feel proud of and always happy to see any time Black Stars line up at least I will get one, two or three players that have passed through me before and that is the only thing that I am happy about," Zito said.

He emphasised the importance of using one's knowledge and resources to positively impact the lives of young players and expressed his commitment to nurturing talent and helping young players succeed.