Karim Zito eyes redemption in 2025 President’s Cup showdown against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says recent defeats in the President’s Cup games will serve as motivation for the club ahead of this year's edition.

The Porcupine Warriors will clash with their rivals, Hearts of Oak, in the 2025 President's Cup on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium

Kotoko have lost to Hearts and Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas in recent President’s Cup editions.

Speaking ahead of their game, Zito believes that the losses will motivate his team to clinch this year’s Cup.

“It’s always a tough game when you are playing Hearts of Oak, and the expectation is very high with both supporters, so we are preparing towards it," he told the club's media.

"We will use it [losses in the previous President’s Cup] to motivate ourselves to go for the cup," he added.

Meanwhile, Karim Zito has announced a 20-man squad for the game, including all seven new signings.