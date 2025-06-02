Karim Zito focused on winning FA Cup with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says he is hoping to win the FA Cup with the side.

The Porcupine Warriors rallied back to record a 3-2 win against Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With just one match remaining in the Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko sit third on the table with 58 points, trailing Bibiani Gold Stars (60 points) and Nations FC (also 60 points).

Since his appointment, Kotoko have been unbeaten, recording three wins and two draws in five matches.

Speaking to the media after the win, Zito reflected on his short tenure and shared his aspirations for the FA Cup.

"I have done my part," he said. "I have played at least five matches, and I have been able to go through this point.

"It is my prayer to win the FA Cup, then I will be satisfied at the end and let the technical director know I have done my best when I took over."

Kotoko will face Vision FC in their final league fixture before turning their attention to the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kicks, set for June 15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.