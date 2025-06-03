Karim Zito hopes to impress Kotoko authorities with FA Cup trophy

Asante Kotoko head coach, Karim Zito, is eager to win the 2025 MTN FA Cup to impress the club's authorities.

After guiding Kotoko to a 3-2 win over Medeama SC, Zito expressed his desire to end the season with silverware.

Under Zito's leadership, Kotoko have maintained an impressive unbeaten run, with three wins and two draws in five matches.

Despite sitting third in the league table with 58 points, Zito's focus is on the FA Cup.

"I have done my part," Zito said. "It is my prayer to win the FA Cup, then I will be satisfied at the end and let the technical director know I have done my best."

Kotoko will face Golden Kicks in the MTN FA Cup final on June 15, 2025, after their final league fixture against Vision FC. Zito's team is determined to make a strong finish to the season.