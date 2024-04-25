Karim Zito is a good coach with a lot of experience - Dreams FC midfielder Ofori McCarthy

Dreams FC midfielder Ofori McCarthy has expressed his excitement about playing unde coach Abdul Karim Zito as they prepare for the upcoming second-leg encounter against Zamalek in the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

With Dreams FC on the verge of securing a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup final, McCarthy lauded Zito's coaching expertise and shared insights into their journey in the competition so far.

"It’s a pleasure working under him [Abdul Karim Zito] because he has seen it all. He’s a good coach with a lot of experience," McCarthy told Citi Sports.

As they gear up for the pivotal second-leg showdown against Zamalek on Sunday, April 28th, Dreams FC are focused on securing a berth in the competition's final.

The team recently conducted their first training session in Kumasi, where they have settled in preparation for the significant clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zamalek have already arrived in Ghana for the highly anticipated match, adding to the anticipation surrounding the clash as both teams prepare for a crucial fixture.