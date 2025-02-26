Karim Zito names media's negative reportage on coaches as a factor hampering Ghana's football progress

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has identified the media's negative reportage on coaches as a major obstacle to Ghana's football progress.

According to Zito, the constant criticism of coaches by the media hampers long-term growth and development in Ghanaian football.

Zito emphasized the need for a structured football development system, similar to those in European countries, where national teams follow a clear progression system, allowing young players to transition seamlessly into the senior setup.

"The media also plays a roleâ€”they keep attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth. We focus too much on instant results, but you can't achieve success without first laying strong foundations," Zito stressed.

He cited the example of Coach Sellas Tetteh's Black Satellites team, which won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup and formed the backbone of the Black Stars squad that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zito urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritize a clear succession plan, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent to restore the country's footballing dominance.