Karim Zito not disappointed by Dreams FC's missed CAF Confederation Cup qualification

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says he isn’t disappointed about missing out on qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup after failing to defend the MTN FA Cup.

Dreams were favourites after an impressive debut in the Confederation Cup, reaching the semi-finals, but were eliminated in the FA Cup semi-final by Bofoakwa Tano.

"I would have liked to lead my team to another Confederation Cup next season, but I'm not disappointed by the missed chance," Zito told Graphic Sports.

He attributed the defeat more to luck than to any lack of skill. "I'm very pleased with my team's performance on the day and believe they were knocked out due to sheer luck, not because of poor performance."

Zito also praised his players for their dedication and the strides they've made, which have strengthened Dreams FC.

He highlighted the club's commitment to nurturing young talent and foresees a bright future despite potential challenges.

"Although I anticipate some players leaving due to transfers, I'm confident that our junior teams possess enough talent to fill any gaps left by departing players," he explained.