Karim Zito puts himself forward as the right man for Black Stars job

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has expressed interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job, citing his extensive experience and understanding of Ghanaian football as key factors that make him a strong candidate for the position.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, Zito boasts an impressive resume that includes leading Dreams FC to victory in the Ghanaian FA Cup last season and masterminding their top spot in their CAF Confederation Cup group in their debut season, qualifying for the quarter-finals as the first Ghanaian club since 2004.

"I am one of the most experienced coaches in the country and I have achieved a lot with clubs and national teams," Zito said in an interview.

"I won the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites but we were not able to play in the World Cup due to COVID-19."

However, Zito believes his association with Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku may hinder his chances, as he is often criticised and not given the credit he deserves simply because he coaches the club partly owned by Okraku.

Despite this, Zito remains confident in his abilities and believes he has what it takes to coach the Black Stars.

"I have been criticized due to my affiliation with Kurt Okraku but with the experience that I have, I will not turn down the Black Stars coaching opportunity," he stated boldly.

"I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game."

Zito's desire to coach the Black Stars stems from his belief that he can help the team achieve greater heights than they have in recent years.

The Black Stars have struggled in recent Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, exiting in the group stage in 2021 and suffering a similar fate this year.

As a result, Ghana is currently ranked 67th globally and 14th in Africa.