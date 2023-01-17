Karim Zito reacts to Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar

Ghana U17 coach Karim Zito believes slippery pitch contributed to Black Galaxies shock defeat to Madagascar in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Black Galaxies struggled on the slippery pitch, with the players falling several times. It made things difficult for Annor Walker's side, who were defeated 2-1 and must now win their second game against Sudan to advance to the next round of the competition.

"What surprises me much was how we were slipping I didn’t know what was wrong is it the boot, field or something else? Because seriously this type of field there are special kinds of boots you use," Zito said on Happy FM.

"If you go to a tournament and you see such field immediately as a technical man you have to complain and I am sure if you complain they will listen to you,"

"Because the way we were slipping was too much but when I look at Madagascar they don’t slip like us. We have another chance against Sudan we don’t need anything apart from winning. So when we win it will keep us in the tournament."