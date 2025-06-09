Karim Zito says he saw first defeat as Kotoko coach coming even before Medeama game

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says he was not surprised by his side’s 3-1 defeat to Vision FC on the final day of the Ghana Premier League, admitting he had anticipated the result even before their penultimate fixture against Medeama.

The veteran coach, who took over the Porcupine Warriors in the closing weeks of the season, suffered his first loss since assuming the role.

Despite Kotoko taking the lead through Emmanuel Antwi in the 38th minute, Vision mounted a strong response, scoring three unanswered goals to seal victory and finish their debut top-flight campaign in 11th place.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Zito acknowledged Vision's quality but stressed the defeat could prove beneficial.

"I saw it [first defeat] coming before the Medeama game. I am not too much worried because it will help me rearrange my boys well for the final."

Kotoko ended the season fourth on the league table but have a final chance at silverware when they face Golden Kick in the FA Cup final on June 15.

Victory would also secure a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.