Karim Zito targets FA Cup trophy for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko head coach, Karim Zito, is setting his sights on the 2025 MTN FA Cup trophy, determined to end the season with silverware.

After guiding Kotoko to a hard-fought 3-2 win over Medeama SC, Zito expressed his ambition to win the FA Cup.

Under Zito's leadership, Kotoko have maintained an impressive unbeaten run, with three wins and two draws in five matches.

Despite sitting third in the Ghana Premier League table with 58 points, Zito remains focused on the FA Cup.

"We will give it our all," Zito said, reflecting on his short tenure as interim coach. "It is my prayer to win the FA Cup, then I will be satisfied at the end and let the technical director know I have done my best."

Kotoko will face Vision FC in their final league fixture before taking on Golden Kicks in the MTN FA Cup final on June 15, 2025. Zito's team is determined to make a strong finish to the season.