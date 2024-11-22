Karim Zito urges focus as Dreams FC recover from tough start

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has cautioned his players to stay focused as they aim to finish the first round of this season's Ghana Premier League on a high note.

Dreams endured a difficult period with four draws and four losses in their first eight games, but they have shown signs of resurgence in their last three matches, securing two draws and a win.

These results have lifted last season’s CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalists just above the relegation zone, where they sit level on points with Vision FC and Legon Cities but ahead on goal difference.

Despite their recent improvement, Zito remains vigilant. “I talk to them all the time. I’ve been a player before, and I know how to psych them,” he explained.

“I told them it’s not over. Just because we are out of the bottom doesn’t mean we’ve survived. I want us to finish the first round well to make the second round a bit easier.”

Dreams FC will look to continue their recovery when they face Karela United, another struggling side, on Sunday.