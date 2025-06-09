Karim Zito vows to fix Kotoko’s mistakes from Vision FC loss ahead of FA Cup final

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says he is focused on rectifying the mistakes that led to his side’s 3-1 loss to Vision FC ahead of their crucial MTN FA Cup final clash on June 15.

Zito, who suffered his first defeat since taking charge of the Porcupine Warriors, admitted his side were second best but believes the loss could serve as a timely warning before they face Golden Kicks in the season’s final fixture.

The winner of the FA Cup will qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

“Vision FC played good and they deserve to win but the positive side of this game is; it is a wake up call to the finals,” Zito told reporters post-match.

“I saw it coming before the Medeama game. I am not too much worried because it will help me rearrange my boys well for the final.”

Kotoko had taken the lead through Emmanuel Antwi in the 38th minute, but goals from Edmond Asante and a brace by Frank Duku turned the tide in favour of Vision FC.

The result sees Kotoko end the Ghana Premier League season in fourth place.

Zito now shifts focus to preparing his squad for the FA Cup final as Kotoko aim to end the campaign with silverware.