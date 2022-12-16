Karim Zito wants Ghana FA to appoint an experience coach for Black Stars

Following the departure of Otto Addo, Abdul Karim Zito has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint an experienced coach for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo stepped down after Ghana’s first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup, and the search for a new coach has begun.

In an interview, the Black Starlets expressed his desire for an experienced coach to lead the current Black Stars team which is dominated by young players.

“Our players are young, so they need an experienced coach to guide these boys. They are young and want to do everything for themselves so it will be prudent to get a senior coach to guide them” he said.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their final group game.

The Black Stars needed a draw or a win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 after defeating South Korea in their second group game.

Ghana made a strong start to the game but crumbled after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in South Africa at the 2010 World Cup.