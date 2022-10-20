Karineb Football Academy secure sponsorship from Akainya Ventures

Karineb Football Academy has secured a mouthwatering sponsorship deal from Akainya Cole Ventures.

The fast-rising talent development club received the support of the cargo rental company after an agreement was reached between the two parties.

The sponsorship is expected to boost the activities of Karineb, who are into nurturing the best talents for the bigger stage.

Karineb Football Academy is situated in the Eastern Region and have been involved in lower tier football since it's establishment.

Meanwhile, Akainya Cole Ventures, dealers in rental of cargo cars, trailers, coastal bus and salon cars are taking keen interest in supporting domestic football.