Karlsruher defender Stephan Ambrosius scores an own goal in DFB Pokal elimination

Ghanaian defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius was at the bad side of it when his club Karlsruher SC were kicked out of the DFB Pokal by SV Sandhausen.

The central defender scored an own goal as the round of 16 encounter ended 2-2 in regular time before post match penalty shootouts decided the winner.

Ambrosius put the ball into his own net to give Sandhausen the lead in the match as early as the 8th minute before doubling their advantage a minute before the break.

Karlsruher pulled one back earlier in the second half when midfielder Marvin Wanitzek converted a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

The visitors got the equaliser in the 72nd minute through young midfielder Tim Breithaupt.

Ambrosius was replaced few moments later when Florian Ballas was brought on to take his place for the remainder of the match.

Karlsruher lost 5-4 on penalties to exit the competition after the both teams failed to score again in the extra-time.

Ambrosius has been very competitive for Karlsruher since joining on a season-long loan from Hamburger SV in the summer.

He has played 8 matches in the Bundesliga 2 and has managed one appearance in the DFB Pokal.