Karlsruher SC interested in out of favour Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius

German second-tier side Karlsruher SC have shown interest in Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius.

The Hamburg defender is yet to get game time since returning from a long-term injury, and according to reports manager Tim Walter is not a fan of the centre-back.

Ambrosius was not included in Hamburger's matchday squad for their first game of the season. The centre-back watched from the stands as Hamburger beat Braunschweig 2-0 away from home.

Karlsruher SC are set to take advantage of the situation by signing the defender in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old who was once considered a top talent is not granted a short-term future under coach Tim Walter.

The home-grown player, who came from FC St. Pauli as a 13-year-old, has been given the go-ahead for a change.

The German-born footballer, who recently committed to Ghana, wants to be included in Black Stars' 2022 World Cup squad, and he needs to be a regular at club level to do so.

In addition to more likely match practice, HSV would benefit from a reduction in Ambrosius' salary, which is estimated to be half a million euros.

Ambrosius can go on loan if a club that pays his salary in full is found. The Hamburg contract is in effect until 2024.