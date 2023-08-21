KAS Eupen winger Isaac Nuhu named in Belgium league Team of the Week

Ghanaian forward, Isaac Nuhu has been named in the Belgium Pro League Team of the Week after his dazzling performance for KAS Eupen against Kortrijk.

The pacy winger provided two assists as Eupen travelled to beat Kortrijk on matchday 4 of the new season.

Nuhu is joined by veterans Toby Alderweireld of Royal Antwerp and Jan Vertoghen of Anderlecht. Club Brugge duo Skov Olsson and Antonio Nusa also made the team alongside Aboubakary Koita and Delorge Knieper of Sint Truiden.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, following a barren first first half, Nuhu became the creative spark in the second half, serving Gary Magnee with the opener ten minutes after the break.

The pacy winger then combined with Amadou Keita four minutes later to extend KAS Eupen's lead.

Abdelkahar Kadri pulled one back for the host in the 65th minute before Nuhu was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Late in injury time, KAS Eupen restored their two-goal lead with Jerome Deom finishing off a Regan Charles-Cook assist.

Below is the Team of the Week