Kashala Wanet spotted in Accra as Congolese striker set to join Hearts of Oak

Published on: 03 August 2023
Congolese striker Kashala Wanet arrived in Ghana on Thursday, August 3 ahead of a move to Ghanaian heavyweights Hearts of Oak according to reports.

The club's supporters are ecstatic about the 26-year-old forward's coming and can't wait for him to officially sign with them.

Hearts of Oak have been trying to improve their attacking options following their poor showing last season. They lost Afriyie Barnieh and Kofi Kordzi in the transfer window which proved to be a significant setback in their campaign last season.

Unfortunately, they couldn't match the asking price of their main target Hafiz Konkoni who joined Young Africans over the weekend.

They are, however, hopeful that Kashala brings to them the solution they have yearned for in attack.

The squad's prospects of winning the Ghana Premier League next season could increase with his arrival by giving them additional firepower.

The transfer of the player is expected to be officially sealed by the completion of the required paperwork and medical examinations, which the club's management and coaching staff are closely following.

Hearts of Oak have taken notice of Kashala Wanet due to his demonstrated ability to score goals.

Kashala Wanet was a player for Academy Club Rangers in the Congolese topflight.

