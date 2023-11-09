Kasim Adams Nuhu secures spot in Ghana's squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

German-based Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu, currently plying his trade with TSG Hoffenheim has earned a spot in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The centre-back's inclusion is a testament to his solid performances and defensive prowess and he is expected to fill in the void for players like Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu all nursing injuries.

Adams, who previously played for FC Basel on loan, showcased his skills in the Swiss Super League, making 28 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing one assist during his stint.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, followed by a crucial away fixture against Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Ghanaian fans are eager to see Kasim Adams Nuhu's contribution to the team's defensive solidity as they embark on the journey to secure a spot in the prestigious World Cup tournament.