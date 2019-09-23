GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Kasim Adams promises more after scoring first league goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf

Published on: 23 September 2019
Kasim Adams promises more after scoring first league goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf
Kassim Adams

Defender Kasim Adams has promised to score more goals for Fortuna Dusseldorf after getting his league on Sunday. 

The 24-year-old, who was on loan from TSG Hoffenheim, turned in a header to give the visitors an early sixth minute lead at Borussia Monchengladbach.

He was making his full debut since joining them in the summer.

Adams Tweeted: ''Happy for this moment. Insha Allah 🙏🏻 The beginning of many more to come #teamZoba6.''

But a double Marcus Thuram in the 74th and 87th minutes gave the home side a come-from-behind win.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments