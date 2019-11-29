Kasim is a real weapon for standards- Fortuna Dusseldorf Sports Director Lutz Pfannenstiel

Sports Director of Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf, Lutz Pfannenstiel has described defender Kassim Nuhu Adams as a 'real weapon of standard' at the club.

The Ghana defender joined the Flingeraners in the summer transfer window on loan and has been one of the best signings for the club in the Bundesliga.

Kassim Adams will be facing his parent club TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday and ahead of the game Pfannenstiel has been praising the Ghanaian's impact at Fortuna.

"Is part of his game, but of course everything has to be kept in the frame," Pfannenstiel told Kicker.de. "With Adams, Fortuna is by standards not so vulnerable at the back and much more dangerous in front of the opponent's goal. Kasim is a real weapon for standards," he added.

Adams has shown his qualities at the club, contributing a goal in eight games in the Bundesliga for Fortuna Dusseldorf.