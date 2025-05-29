Kasim Mingle declares Nations FC ready for historic Ghana Premier League title push

Nations FC head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has declared that his side is ready to clinch their maiden Ghana Premier League title, with two matches left.

The Abrankese club currently sit top of the league table, four points clear, sparking belief among fans that the dream of lifting the trophy is within reach.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Mingle expressed confidence in his team’s preparedness and focus as the campaign nears its conclusion.

“I worked at Bechem, and we came close several times, but they were not really interested in winning the league. Here at Nations, the ambition is clear: they want the title, and I’m prepared to deliver,” he said.

Since gaining promotion in 2023, Nations FC have impressed with their consistency, tactical organisation, and attacking football, qualities that have defined their debut campaign in the top flight.

Mingle, who has earned plaudits for transforming the club into a serious title contender, insisted that complacency will not be entertained.

“We will not allow complacency to creep into our team. We will stay focused and push until the last game to prove we are truly champions,” he stressed.

“The race is still open. We’re taking it one game at a time â€” first against Basake, then Heart of Lions.”

Nations FC’s final two fixtures could determine whether they write their name in history as first-time champions of Ghana’s top-tier league.