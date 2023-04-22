Kasim Mingle heaps praise on Bechem United players after win over Hearts of Oak

Head Coach of Bechem United Kasim Mingle has appreciated the efforts of his players in their victory over Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Hafiz Konkoni scored the only goal of the game to snatch the needed victory which has propelled the Hunters to second place.

Following this remarkable victory, Mingle took the opportunity to commend his players for their hard work and dedication. He added that the team would have recorded more goals in the game.

"Very fantastic from my boys they played how we planned to play. They played according to the system we adopted to come to play this match. So I congratulate them for winning. We squandered a lot of chances we could have buried three or four goals in the match," Kasim Mingle told StarTimes after the game.

After 27 games, Bechem United occupy the second position in the Ghana Premier League with 44 points and are just three points behind Aduana Stars who have a game in hand against Asante Kotoko. The Hunters' next game will be a trip to King Faisal on April 26.