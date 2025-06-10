Kasim Mingle explains Nations FC’s Ghana Premier League final day defeat to Heart of Lions

Head coach of Nations FC Kasim Ocansey Mingle has explained why his outfit succumbed to defeat on Ghana Premier League final.

The Abrankese-based suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Heart of Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex on Sunday, undermining their Premier League title quest.

Nations FC concluded the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 60 points, securing third place on the table. Having walked-off in the penultimate fixture against Basake Holy Stars, a three-point deduction would see them plummet out of the top four.

Kasim Mingle’s outfit came close to securing their first Premier League title, but bottled the title two matches to end the campaign. The controversial walk-off and final day home defeat to Heart of Lions derailed their chances of annexing the title.

“The team spirit went down after the incident in Anyinase. We tried to motivate the players before our final home game against Lions but it didn’t happen. Per observation, the attitude of the players changed. They were hurt by the incident in Holy Stars game”

Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars emerged as champions of the Ghana Premier League campaign following final day thrashing of Accra Lions.