Defender Kassim Adams played his first match for Fortuna Düsseldorf on Tuesday in friendly over TSV Bockum.

The center-back played in both halves as they won 7-0 to prepare for their league opener on Saturday.

Adams’ countryman Kelvin Ofori also featured in the friendly match.

The Ghana international is now in contention to face Werder Bremen in their league starter.

He has joined the Bundesliga on a season-long loan move from TSG Hoffenheim.