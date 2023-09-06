Kassim Mingle aims to improve wasteful Nations FC ahead of debut season

Head coach of Ghana Premier League newbies Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has revealed that his focus is to get the attacking department of his team in good shape before the season starts next week.

Mingle was left frustrated by the number of chances they failed to convert in the just ended Division One League Super Cup.

Nations secured third-place in the competition but the gaffer believes the story would have been different if they were more clinical in front of goal.

“We are not playing bad. Our build up from the back to the third half to everywhere is perfect but only the chances that we are wasting. If we have been adding goal scoring to it, every match we can score 3 or 4,” said Mingle.

“You people have been watching our games. See the number of chances we have been squandering. So, that’s where we have to work very hard,” he said.

Nations FC will kick start the 2023/24 season with a trip to Dawu to play Dreams FC on Wednesday, September 20 2023.

By Suleman Asante

